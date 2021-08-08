Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $435.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.31.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $408.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.94. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

