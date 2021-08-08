HighPeak Energy (HPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Shares of HPK stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

HPK has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.