Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

