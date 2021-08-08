Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lowered to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $702.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,102 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,608,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,905,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after buying an additional 493,253 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

