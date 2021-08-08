Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

