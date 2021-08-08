NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NCR by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,621,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

