John Constantine Sells 9,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $760,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,724,798.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of XPEL by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in XPEL by 37.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

