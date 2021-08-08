Julie Ann Coletti Sells 782 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $693.67 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.52 and a 52 week high of $714.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $622.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $97,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

