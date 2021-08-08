First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$20.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCR.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$18.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

