Steven J. Fasching Sells 1,500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DECK opened at $434.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.03. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

