Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chiasma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHMA stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHMA. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

