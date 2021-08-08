TD Securities Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.65.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$48.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at C$138,897.95. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 over the last three months.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.