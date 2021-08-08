Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,933 Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.