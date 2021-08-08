Clipper Realty (CLPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

CLPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Clipper Realty worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

