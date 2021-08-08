OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 10,925,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $58.68 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several analysts have commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.