Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 2,559 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $610.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

