Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 2,559 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $610.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
