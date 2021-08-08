AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Stericycle by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 326,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 87,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

