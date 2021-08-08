AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Motorcar Parts of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.81. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

