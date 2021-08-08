AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,670 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Livent stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

