AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $67.98 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

