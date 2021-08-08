Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

SNSR opened at $37.34 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74.

