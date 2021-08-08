Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.14. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

