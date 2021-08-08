Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,676 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $53.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.20.

