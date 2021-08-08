Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Stock Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.26% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMM opened at $14.15 on Friday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

