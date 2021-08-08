Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFMO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $131.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.41.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.