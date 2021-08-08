Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanterix by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quanterix by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,621 shares of company stock worth $2,786,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.