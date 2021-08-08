Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,192 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.00. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

