iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 121,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHRT opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.