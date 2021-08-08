Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 49.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

