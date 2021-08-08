Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,475 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 103.61%.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

