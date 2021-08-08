JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WRDEF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47. Wereldhave has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

