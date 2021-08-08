YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on YASKY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $100.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.