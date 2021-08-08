California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 629 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of PCSB Financial worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 220,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $295.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

