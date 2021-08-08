TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.69.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.