Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UMICY. HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

