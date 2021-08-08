Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $522.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

