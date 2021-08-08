James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.67

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 45433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

JHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

