Andrew Campion Sells 7,125 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Campion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.89 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $273.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

