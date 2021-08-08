Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €23.06 ($27.13) and last traded at €23.04 ($27.11). Approximately 163,002 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.88 ($26.92).

GYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.97.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

