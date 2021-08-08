BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Down 8%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) shares traded down 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.56. 14,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 262,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

