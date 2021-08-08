Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

