CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.33. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNX opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56.

CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

