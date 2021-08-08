WashTec (ETR:WSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.00

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €59.00 ($69.41) and last traded at €57.20 ($67.29), with a volume of 6751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €58.50 ($68.82).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €62.20 ($73.18) target price on WashTec in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get WashTec alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $765.47 million and a PE ratio of 33.08.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.