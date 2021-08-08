Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.55

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 23973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Several research firms recently commented on VLPNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
About Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
