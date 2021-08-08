Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.55

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 23973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several research firms recently commented on VLPNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

