Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 3.9%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64). 265,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,405,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.78 million and a PE ratio of -22.27.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

