Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55. The Western Union has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.