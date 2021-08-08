25,142 Shares in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

VWTR opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.91. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.23% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

