California State Teachers Retirement System Has $306,000 Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Investar worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

