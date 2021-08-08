Head-To-Head Contrast: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) & Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Weatherford International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 2 1 0 2.33

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $10.65, indicating a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $102.98 million 3.61 -$29.34 million ($0.15) -54.20

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure -6.47% -2.83% -2.16%

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names. It serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

