California State Teachers Retirement System Has $194,000 Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Soliton worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOLY. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Soliton by 43.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 44,717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soliton during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Soliton during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Soliton alerts:

SOLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SOLY stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24. Soliton, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $470.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.15.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.